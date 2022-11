2 Magnificent Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Currently, of a group of 37 Wall Street analysts who follow CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) the lowest price target among them is $193 per share, which implies 25% upside from the current price. Similarly, within in a group of 42 Wall Street analysts who follow Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the lowest price target is $255 per share, which implies nearly 13% upside from the current price.In both cases, Wall Street analysts are effectively saying there is no downside for shareholders. Of course, there is always downside risk when investing in the stock market, and analyst price targets can change at a moment's notice. But the high level of bullish sentiment surrounding these growth stocks is still noteworthy.Here's why investors should consider buying a few shares of CrowdStrike and Microsoft.Continue reading