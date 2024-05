2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks at All-Time Highs I'd Buy Right Now

While it's tough to argue that most of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks would be bad long-term investments, there are two in particular that I'd be eager to buy right now . Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading at just 2% below its all-time high, but its profitability is still in the relatively early stages.The other is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google. Alphabet actually just reached a fresh all-time high as I'm writing this (on May 16), and its recent results gave investors a lot to smile about.Here's a rundown of why I'd buy both of them right now (I already own Amazon) despite the strong recent performance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel