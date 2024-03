2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Could Join Forces to Create the Ultimate Artificial Intelligence (AI) Opportunity

Most of the world's largest tech companies are feverishly developing artificial intelligence (AI) and placing the technology at the center of their businesses. The "Magnificent Seven" companies -- which include Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Tesla, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- are particularly active in the space.But Apple has been far quieter than its peers on the AI front. Instead, it spent the last few months launching the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which is the company's first new hardware platform since it released the Watch in 2015.But Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is in talks to integrate Alphabet's Gemini AI models into the next generation of its iPhone (potentially the iPhone 16). The deal -- if it happens -- could create the ultimate opportunity for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel