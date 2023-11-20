|
20.11.2023 15:22:00
2 'Magnificent Seven' Stocks Set to Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club by 2030
One of the most notable shifts in investing over the past couple of decades has been the increasing dominance of technology stocks. For example, roughly 20 years ago, the world's largest companies (in terms of market cap) were industrial stalwarts General Electric and ExxonMobil, which topped out at $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively.Nowadays, however, the vaunted "Magnificent Seven" stocks -- among the most widely owned technology companies -- comprise seven of the top 10 positions (market caps as of market close on Wednesday):As illustrated above, Apple and Microsoft top the list, but there are a number of contenders that are working feverishly to ascend the ranks into the $2 trillion club. Here's my prediction for two stocks that will be among the next cohort of "two-trillionaires" joining this elite fraternity by the end of the decade -- if not sooner.
