2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks That Could Outperform the Nasdaq in 2024

The Magnificent Seven film released in 1960, and its 2016 reboot by the same name depicts seven American gunmen hired to protect a small village from a band of outlaws. However, the movie's name was repurposed in 2023, when Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett used the phrase to describe the seven most influential tech stocks.The companies he considers to be the "Magnificent Seven" include Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla. These tech names dominate their respective markets and have all delivered more growth over the past 12 months than the Nasdaq Composite.