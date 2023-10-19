19.10.2023 11:31:00

2 Magnificent Stocks Set to Join Alphabet, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft in the $1 Trillion Club

In 2018, Apple became the first company to have a market capitalization above $1 trillion. Today, the company is valued at roughly $2.8 trillion, but it's not the only publicly traded company with a market cap that measures in the trillions. Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia are also members of the illustrious club. The trillion-dollar club is undoubtedly exclusive, but there's a good chance that it will be welcoming some new members in the not-too-distant future -- and investors have opportunities to capitalize. Read on to see why two Fool.com contributors think that these companies will be the next to join the trillion-dollar ranks. Parkev Tatevosian: Interestingly, the stock I think will surpass the $1 trillion market capitalization milestone has been there before. At its peak, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) boasted a market cap of over $1.2 trillion. Given Tesla's dominant position in the electric vehicle (EV) industry and the nearly worldwide governmental support of the growth of EVs, I think it's reasonable to say that Tesla will reach the $1 trillion milestone again. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

22.09.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.09.23 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.09.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.08.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.07.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 2 236,00 -0,91% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 128,40 -1,15% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 129,50 -1,39% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 118,58 -1,53% Amazon
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 16 506,50 -0,92% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 163,90 -1,01% Apple Inc.
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 10 380,50 -0,48% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 308,90 -1,31% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 392,95 -1,39% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen