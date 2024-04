2 Magnificent Stocks You Can Buy Right Now and Hold Forever

My favorite holding period is forever. Imagine owning a piece of a timeless business, one that grows its profits year in and year out, slowly generating life-changing wealth for you and your loved ones. Of course, those companies aren't easy to find. Most stocks don't earn a lifetime membership in an investor's portfolio.However, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Hershey (NYSE: HSY) could qualify. I'll explain what makes them so special and why they're worth buying today and holding forever.There's a good chance Amazon affects your life somehow. It's the dominant e-commerce company in America, with a whopping 38% of the market. Amazon Web Services, its cloud segment, underpins much of the internet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel