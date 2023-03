2 Major Catalysts for Apple Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have pulled back over the last two weeks, falling about 6% since Feb. 15. This retreat in the stock price has been driven by broader market declines, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell about 5% and 6%, respectively, during this time. Investors have been spooked by continued macroeconomic uncertainty amid interest rate hikes and inflation.Should investors be fearful? Or is this a good time to take a closer look at quality stocks like Apple. I'd argue the latter. The iPhone maker's decline is arguably giving investors another chance to buy into the stock at an attractive valuation. Sure, there's no guessing the overall market's bottom before it reverses course. The same can be said about Apple stock specifically. But shares of the tech giant are certainly looking compelling for investors willing to buy and hold the stock for the long haul.As investors consider whether Apple shares are a good investment today, here are two potential catalysts worth giving some weight to in an analysis of the stock.Continue reading