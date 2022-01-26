|
26.01.2022 13:10:00
2 Major Risks Smart Investors Should Know About Sea Limited
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is one of the more interesting investing stories in recent years. It not only runs a profitable video gaming franchise but also owns a fast-growing e-commerce business and an emerging fintech company. Then add in the fact that the company operates in some of the fastest-growing e-commerce regions -- Southeast Asia and Latin America -- and recently has entered Indian and European markets.Investors, understandably, have shown a lot of interest in Sea, sending its stock up by more than tenfold in the last five years. That's even after its recent stock correction of more than 50% from all-time highs set in October!While it's agreed that Sea has solid prospects, smart investors should not overlook the possible downsides of investing in this tech company. Here are two key risks that investors should know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
