|
28.10.2022 13:00:00
2 Marijuana Stocks That Are Set for a Comeback
Marijuana stocks have been on a roller coaster ride lately. A combination of mixed legalization rules across states, the continued illegality of marijuana at the federal level, and the often less-than-tantalizing balance sheets some of these companies offer has understandably left some investors on the sidelines. But there are still compelling stocks in this space if you have the risk tolerance and a long-term time horizon. And investing in marijuana stocks doesn't mean you need to take a position in a slow-growing or unprofitable company. Quite the opposite, in fact. Here are two such powerhouse marijuana stocks that are somewhat unexpected investments in this multi-billion-dollar market that you may want to add to your portfolio in the very near future. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!