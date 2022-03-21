2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends.According to a recently released report from cannabis-focused analytics company BDSA, U.S. weed sales tallied $24 billion in 2021 and are expected to vault to $46 billion by 2026. That's a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over five years. Globally, pot sales are forecast to hit $61 billion by 2026, representing a slightly more robust 16% CAGR, and more than doubling the $29 billion in worldwide revenue reported last year. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Then again, we also know that not every company in a fast-growing trend will be a winner.Continue reading