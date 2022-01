2 Marijuana Stocks With Forward P/E Ratios Under 20

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The marijuana sector is (in)famous for its persistent lack of profitability. Given that, it can be hard to find a company that at least occasionally lands in the black on the bottom line. And even though such rare creatures exist, ones with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio under 20 are extremely scarce. They can be found, though -- I give you multi-state operator (MSO) Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) and top marijuana picks-and-shovels play Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading