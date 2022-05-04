2 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cannabis industry has gained prominence in the past five years, and the future could be even more exciting. According to some estimates, the legal pot market in North America will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 16.6% through 2028.And it likely won't stop there. Investors can cash in on this opportunity by investing in the right cannabis companies. Two excellent picks to consider are Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF).Innovative Industrial Properties can be a great source of growth and dividends. As a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the medical cannabis sector, the company must distribute 90% of its taxable income as dividends. In our current inflationary environment, dividends can come in handy as a hedge against rising prices. But there is more to this company than its 4.84% yield.Continue reading