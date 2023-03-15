|
15.03.2023 12:30:00
2 Market-Beating ETFs to Buy Before the Bull Run
Although the outlook for stocks may look bleak today amid the current bear market, investors know this downturn won't last forever. Inflation has been slowing and with the recent jobs report showing the unemployment rate is rising, there are signs that the Federal Reserve might end up softening its stance on interest rate increases this year, which should lead to more favorable market conditions and potentially a bull run.When that will happen, of course, is the million-dollar question. But as long as it does happen and you have money you can afford to invest and won't need to withdraw for a few years, then buying stocks can still make a lot of sense right now. And a safer option can be to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Two ETFs that have outperformed the markets in the past five years and that show lots of potential in the future are iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEMKT: IHI) and Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT: TAN).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
