2 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 index is widely viewed as a benchmark for the broader U.S. stock market. Despite falling sharply in 2022, the broad-based index has still increased 28% over the past three years. But HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) have more than doubled during that time period, and investors should expect both stocks to maintain that momentum in the coming years.Here's why these growth stocks are worth buying today.HubSpot is a software company that specializes in customer relationship management (CRM). Its platform is designed to drive productivity across marketing, sales, customer service, and operations teams. HubSpot also provides a content management system that helps businesses build engaging websites and personalized web experiences. Its CRM software helps businesses attract leads, convert leads into customers, and maintain lasting relationships with those customers over time.Continue reading