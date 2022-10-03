2 Market-Defying Stocks to Buy With $2,000 ASAP

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market may be taking wild swings at the moment, but not all stocks are experiencing such explosive movements. While investments like growth stocks have seen shares decline en masse, there are still stocks that are outperforming the broader market in the current environment. I'm going to talk about two of them today. If you have $2,000 at the ready to invest in the stock market and leave in your portfolio for three to five years at minimum, you may want to consider adding one or both of these market-defying stocks to your buy list in the near future. As the largest healthcare company in the world (yes, you read that right), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been well-positioned to ride out the current macro environment, due both to the non-cyclicality of the industries it operates in and the diversification of its businesses. Continue reading