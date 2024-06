2 Media Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

Media stocks aren't getting a lot of love these days. A transition away from the legacy media cash cow to the financially challenging realm of digital delivery has cooled investor interest in the industry. However, don't dismiss the chances for the kings of content to script a happy ending for their shareholders.Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are a pair of leading entertainment stocks that could be strong plays when the recovery occurs in media companies. They're both juggernauts, generating $89 billion and $121 billion, respectively, in trailing revenue.Disney shares are sliding for the third consecutive month, with the media giant's stock about to break below $100 for the first time in nearly five months. It's a sharp reversal for the stock that was this year's best performer among the Dow 30 components just a few weeks ago.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel