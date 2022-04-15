Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
2 Medtech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Patient investors can often ignore the market's short-term volatility while waiting to see how their investment thesis unfolds. Sometimes, the party has already started, and companies are beginning to see their long-term plans come to fruition. In fact, that might be an ideal time to initiate a starter position to minimize your risk.Let's look at two companies with products already on the market that are gaining traction. With both positive momentum and significant addressable markets, ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) are in all-out growth mode.ShockWave Medical is looking to make stenting clogged arteries easier. By using sonic pressure, or shockwaves, its device cracks calcium deposits across a variety of locations within the body, including the legs, heart valves, and coronary arteries. This enables stent placement in segments of the blood vessels that would otherwise be difficult if not outright impossible to perform.Continue reading
