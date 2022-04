2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag.A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Built on not much beyond internet hype, these stocks are likely headed lower this year. Here's why:Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading