17.05.2022 13:55:00
2 Metaverse Growth Stocks You'll Want to Buy on the Dip
With the stock market in turmoil this year -- particularly the technology sector -- it's prudent to look out for quality individual companies that have been beaten down as part of the broader sell-off. That's where some of the best opportunities might be found.Identifying sectors with strong long-term growth potential is a great place to start. The metaverse, for example, is estimated to be worth up to $30 trillion over the next decade, and a couple of well-established tech companies are already making significant inroads into the industry. The prices of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock have fallen 48% and 70%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Each company has a unique strategy for developing the foundations of the metaverse, and despite (or because of) the price drop, now might be a great time to put some money to work for the long run. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
