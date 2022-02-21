|
2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now
The problem with investing in the metaverse right now is that it's difficult to identify which companies are going to benefit the most on the consumer side. For example, Facebook parent Meta Platforms could be a big winner with its Oculus virtual reality technology, but the social media leader has been investing in that business for eight years without much to show for it. For investors, there are more immediate opportunities available.It could take two decades of build-out before the metaverse is widely used by the general public -- that's about how long it took for mobile phones and social media to move from their early-adoption phases to mainstream ubiquity. And before that can happen, vast numbers of new cloud servers and edge servers will need to be deployed, and other new software and hardware to support immersive 3D experiences will need to be developed and installed.Image source: Nvidia.Continue reading
