Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.02.2026 22:45:00
2 Millionaire-Maker AI Stocks to Buy in February
Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect big tech giants to spend over half a trillion dollars on AI-related capital expenditure in 2026. And much of that money is going to data center hardware like AI accelerator chips, high-bandwidth memory devices, and various types of networking equipment. The eye-popping level of hardware spending contrasts with low profits and often huge losses on the consumer-facing software side of the industry. This dynamic means investors can maximize returns by betting on pick-and-shovel providers like Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Let's discuss why these potential millionaire makers could make great picks in February and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!