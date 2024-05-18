|
18.05.2024 11:02:00
2 Millionaire-Maker Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
Investing in solid companies and holding them for a long time is a robust strategy that could help investors significantly boost their wealth in the long run and construct a million-dollar portfolio. This strategy allows investors to capitalize on disruptive and secular growth trends, as well as benefit from the power of compounding.For instance, a $10,000 investment in shares of Nvidia a decade ago is now worth a whopping $1.94 million. A big reason why Nvidia has made investors richer in the past decade is the secular growth trends in the gaming and data center segments, and the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has supercharged the company's growth.Of course, it would be difficult for other AI stocks to deliver Nvidia-like gains, but investing in companies that are on track to capitalize on AI development could help investors get rich over time and even help them get close to their goal of becoming millionaires.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
