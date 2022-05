2 Monster Growth Stocks Down 63% and 80% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 soared 26.9% last year -- its third-best performance in the last two decades -- as the economy rebounded from the onset of the pandemic. Things have gone the opposite direction in 2022. Fueled by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 is down nearly 11% year-to-date, and many individual stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.For instance, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Block (NYSE: SQ) have seen their share prices drop 80% and 63%, respectively. Some of that selling can be attributed to pricey valuations throughout the pandemic, but some likely comes from concerns about near-term growth in a tough macroeconomic environment. Fortunately, that creates a buying opportunity for long-term investors.Here's what you should know.