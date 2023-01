2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Be the Tech Giants of Tomorrow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech giants like Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft have been excellent investments over the last decade, and all three stocks could certainly beat the market over the next decade. But investors should also ask themselves which companies could be the next generation of tech giants.Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have what it takes to be on the next-generation list. They have already carved out strong positions in their respective industries and possess a capacity for innovation that should drive growth for years to come. Here's why both stocks are worth buying today.Cloudflare operates the fastest cloud network on the planet. Its platform shares direct connections with every major internet service provider, cloud vendor, and enterprise and can deliver content to 95% of internet users worldwide within 50 milliseconds. That advantage has made Cloudflare the leader in content-delivery network (CDN) software. While the company started as a security-focused CDN, it's quickly evolving into a cloud computing giant.Continue reading