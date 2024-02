2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in 2024

It hasn't been easy to be a long-term investor over the last few years. Concerns about the state of the global economy and other prevailing factors in the aftermath of the pandemic have set investors on edge, and even businesses that recorded strong financial results have borne the brunt of that volatile sentiment.The market is off to a fantastic start in 2024, but it's always an apt time to put cash into stocks that you believe in as businesses and are ready to become part owner of for the long haul. If you're searching for stocks with monster potential in 2024 and beyond, here are two names you'll want to add to the list for consideration.Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) investors have faced a volatile period as changing sentiment toward some growth stocks and the continued rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools prompted some to question the case for this business moving forward. While the rapidly growing adoption of generative AI could pose a threat to certain roles in various industries, these tools are far from perfect. They also often require a human element to train models, as well as to review and refine the final work product.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel