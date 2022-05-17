2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for 10 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The novelty of online shopping and digital payments has worn off to some degree, but both industries are still growing quickly. Cash accounted for 21% of in-store payment volume in 2020, but that figure will fall to 13% by 2024, according to WorldPay. Similarly, online sales accounted for just 18% of total retail sales in 2020, but that figure will rise to 24% by 2025, according to eMarketer.Those trends should be a tailwind for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y), and shareholders of both stocks could see significant returns in the years ahead.Here's what you should know about these two monster growth stocks over the next decade.Continue reading