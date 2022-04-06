2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. That often means replacing outdated infrastructure and systems, and those changes are expensive. Global DX spending will reach $2.8 trillion per year by 2025, up from $1.8 trillion in 2022, according to Statista.Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading