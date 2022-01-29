2 Monster Growth Stocks With 36% to 47% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The recent market sell-off, primarily driven by growth stocks' dives, has created tremendous opportunities for investors to buy shares of excellent companies at a discount. While the current economic issues may continue to impact the market's performance in the short term, investors focused on the long game had better stay the course.It's impossible to know when stocks will reach rock bottom, but investing in great businesses and holding onto their shares for five or more years will always be a winning strategy. Let's look at two well-known companies that haven't escaped the recent bloodbath: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Both companies are among the largest in the world by market cap, but Wall Street thinks they still boast significant upside potential from their current levels. Continue reading