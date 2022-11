2 Monster Metaverse Stocks Down 70% and 87% to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Depending on whom you ask, the metaverse involves some form of virtual or augmented reality designed to bring users into the digital realm, where they can connect with other people for a variety of purposes, whether for leisure or for commerce.Though the final form of this new technology is not entirely fleshed out, the estimates about its potential value are wide-ranging. Bloomberg Intelligence thinks the opportunity could be worth $800 billion by 2024, and based on an annual growth rate of 13.1%, it could double to $1.6 trillion by 2030. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) are two leading developers of the metaverse, and they're each approaching it from different angles. Here's why owning both might be a great bet for the long term. Continue reading