|
01.09.2024 11:04:00
2 Monster Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
The growing $250 billion data center market is lengthening the growth curve for top semiconductor companies. The buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure will require major upgrades in processors and data storage components to build a new generation of AI-optimized data centers.Here are two leading chip stocks experiencing robust growth that can help you cash in on this lucrative opportunity.The market for data center chips is exploding. The largest data center operators, or hyperscalers, are in a long-term process of upgrading semiconductors and components for AI, which requires extremely powerful graphics processing units (GPUs), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the leading supplier.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!