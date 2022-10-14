2 Monster Stocks You'll Want to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What's a monster stock? In my book, it's a company that's grown earnings over time and returns for investors. Today, a lot of these players have followed the general market lower. In some cases, they're struggling with current headwinds like higher inflation. But their positive long-term outlook remains intact. That's why you'll want to buy these stocks today, at a discount, and hold on for the long haul.Two perfect examples are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). They've proved their strengths. And they just so happen to be global leaders in their businesses. Amazon stock has climbed more than 125% over the past five years. Annual revenue and net income also have advanced, well into the billions of dollars, during that time period. This is as the company grew its position in two major businesses: e-commerce and cloud computing.Continue reading