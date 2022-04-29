2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits.Breaking shares down to smaller units representing equivalent value doesn't do anything to change the intrinsic value of the underlying company, but smaller, pure-dollar prices can make stocks more attractive to a wider pool of investors. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.Read on for a look at two stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are on track to carry out splits soon, and that are worth investing in today. Continue reading