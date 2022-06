2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett may not be a fan of stock splits when it comes to some stock classes of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, but several notable names have been going down this route recently.A split reduces the dollar value of a company's stock and leads to an increase in the number of outstanding shares -- a purely cosmetic move as it doesn't do anything to boost the intrinsic value of a company. However, companies sometimes turn to stock splits to make the shares more attractive to a larger pool of retail investors. It is believed that the increased accessibility following a split can boost the retail demand for a company's shares, and thereby lead to an increase in the stock price.Warren Buffett's top holding, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), executed a stock split in August 2020. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is another Warren Buffett holding whose stock split went into effect on June 6. Investors can still buy these stock-split plays from Warren Buffett's portfolio at attractive valuations right now . Let's see why that could turn out to be a smart long-term move.