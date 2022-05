2 Monstrous Stats Show Why Roku Stock Looks Like a Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While investors should avoid making drastic decisions based on a single earnings report, quarterly updates act as paragraphs within a stock's chapters in its long-term story.So while I may rarely sell based on specific information provided in a given earnings call, such updates can still be beneficial for reinforcing my current investment thesis on a stock.That appeared to be the case when I looked at Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) recent first-quarter report. Let's see why Roku looks more promising than ever now, especially after its sell-off this year.Continue reading