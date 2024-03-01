|
01.03.2024 12:12:00
2 Months In, 3 Crypto Predictions for 2024
Two months into 2024, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to hold steady above $50,000, its highest level since December 2021. And, based on their recent approval of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, government regulators appear to be more favorably disposed to crypto than at any time in the past two years.With that in mind, here are three predictions for how the rest of the year could play out.The story of the year thus far has been the SEC's approval of nearly a dozen new spot Bitcoin ETF products for investors. Based on that move, Bitcoin eventually broke through the $50,000 mark, and many analysts believe that Bitcoin is now on the cusp of going mainstream with both retail and institutional investors.
