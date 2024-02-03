03.02.2024 12:55:00

2 (More) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Set to Hurtle Past Apple Into the $3 Trillion Club, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

It wasn't all that long ago that Apple seemed invincible. The iPhone maker was the first publicly traded company in the U.S. to surpass a $1 trillion market cap and has continued to check off succeeding benchmarks seemingly with ease: the first to sail past $2 trillion and $3 trillion, respectively.Over the past year or so, however, competition for the crown has stiffened, and Apple has traded places numerous times with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which currently holds the market cap crown, with a market cap of more than $3.01 trillion, ahead of Apple's $2.87 trillion. One analyst believes that could be the new order of things, with two more stocks poised to hurtle past Apple's valuation in the years to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

02.02.24 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
02.02.24 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.02.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
31.01.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 12 000,00 3,72% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 173,18 0,84% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen