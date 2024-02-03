|
03.02.2024 12:55:00
2 (More) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Set to Hurtle Past Apple Into the $3 Trillion Club, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
It wasn't all that long ago that Apple seemed invincible. The iPhone maker was the first publicly traded company in the U.S. to surpass a $1 trillion market cap and has continued to check off succeeding benchmarks seemingly with ease: the first to sail past $2 trillion and $3 trillion, respectively.Over the past year or so, however, competition for the crown has stiffened, and Apple has traded places numerous times with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which currently holds the market cap crown, with a market cap of more than $3.01 trillion, ahead of Apple's $2.87 trillion. One analyst believes that could be the new order of things, with two more stocks poised to hurtle past Apple's valuation in the years to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Apple schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen: Apple-Aktie trotzdem in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Rekordlauf von Meta und Kurssprung bei Amazon - Apple schwach (dpa-AFX)
|
02.02.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Meta und Amazon treiben Nasdaq an - Apple enttäuscht (dpa-AFX)
|
02.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Apple auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 190 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|12 000,00
|3,72%
|Apple Inc.
|173,18
|0,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.