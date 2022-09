2 More Reasons to Be Bullish on Solana

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Popular blockchain Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is really starting to separate itself from the pack. Even amid a challenging time for the overall crypto industry, Solana shows no signs of slowing down. It continues to add developers, projects, and innovative new products at an impressive rate. While Solana is currently trading nearly 90% below its all-time high from last year, it is clearly building for the future and establishing itself as a top blockchain innovator.And other crypto developers are taking notice. On Aug. 30, the crypto-powered wireless network Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) announced plans to migrate its entire blockchain over to Solana. It specifically cited the fast speeds, scalability, and development potential of Solana. Helium could have easily chosen Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or any other Layer 1 blockchain, but it picked Solana instead.To understand why Helium could be so important for Solana, consider that Helium landed a monster $200 million venture capital (VC) financing round in February from some of the highest-profile investors in the tech world. The financing round purportedly valued Helium at $1.2 billion. Its VC backers now include Tiger Global Management, Andreessen Horowitz, and Khosla Ventures. These funds have backed some of the most famous tech start-ups in the world.Continue reading