2 More Tumbling Tech Stocks Aren't Holding the Nasdaq Back

Stocks have finally found their footing in the short term, as investors are focusing on the idea that declines over the past several weeks have been exaggerated. Even with plenty of concerns hitting the market, the onslaught for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been unrelenting. It's therefore not surprising to see a rebound on more optimistic hopes for the future. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq were up about a quarter-percent, working toward trying to break an eight-week losing streak for the tech-heavy market.What was surprising, though, is that gains for the Nasdaq came amid sizable declines for two companies, including one that until recently was at the top of its game. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares gave up ground after the chipmaker reported its latest financial results, joining a host of other companies that haven't been able to satisfy shareholders despite solid business performance. However, Nvidia's losses were minor compared to those of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), which threatened to sink to an all-time low following its own quarterly report.Image source: Getty Images.