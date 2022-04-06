|
06.04.2022 15:11:41
2 Must-Watch Nasdaq Stocks on Another Down Day for Wall Street
The stock market has been on pins and needles lately, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) enduring its second 20% drop in two years. Although the index has recovered admirably in the past month, investors seem to remain on edge, and that showed up in Wednesday's premarket trading. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures were down more than 1.5%, adding to the index's more than 2% drop on Tuesday.Looking more closely at individual stocks, electric truck manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) moved slightly higher after reporting its latest production figures. However, a lot of eyes were on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) after it announced yesterday that it would make a play to acquire one of its peers in the airline industry.Shares of Rivian Automotive were up more than 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday morning. The electric vehicle company gave its latest production and delivery figures and offered some reassurance about its future prospects.Continue reading
