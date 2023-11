2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in November, and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Wall Street has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride since this decade began. Over nearly four years, the major stock indexes have vacillated between bull and bear markets, with the pendulum for the growth-driven Nasdaq -100 swinging the most. The Nasdaq -100 is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.After losing a third of its value during the 2022 bear market, the Nasdaq -100 has catapulted higher by 40% this year, as of the closing bell on Nov. 7. Nevertheless, this highly watched index remains 8% below its record-closing high, which was set almost two years ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel