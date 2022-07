2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no way to describe the first-half of 2022 for the investing community as anything other than "ugly." The benchmark S&P 500 turned in its worst first-half to a year since 1970, officially pushing the widely followed index into a bear market.Things were even worse for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 . The latter is an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Both the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 have lost nearly a third of their value.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading