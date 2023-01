2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, investors were taken for quite the ride. The broad-based S&P 500 delivered its worst first-half performance since 1970, and its 19% decline at the end of the year equated to its worst return since 2008.But this pales in comparison to what growth stock-dependent indexes went through. The Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- shed 33% of their respective values in 2022.On the bright side, pain on Wall Street always means opportunity abounds for long-term investors. No matter how long or steep a bear market decline is for the major indexes, these drops are always eventually placed in the rearview mirror by a bull market. The same will hold true for the drubbing the growth-driven Nasdaq 100 has taken over the past year.