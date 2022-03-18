|
18.03.2022 11:05:00
2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile in the past two months. While stocks from the majority of the sectors have been adversely affected, the technology sector has borne the brunt of it. Concerns about rising inflation and anticipated interest rate hikes have been only multiplied by the escalating geopolitical tensions owing to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Subsequently, the Nasdaq Composite index has lost almost 5.5% of its value in the past month.However, such periods of market corrections can also offer attractive entry points for retail investors in fundamentally strong stocks that were previously trading at stretched valuations. The Nasdaq-100 index, which is made of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, can prove to be a good starting point to find such stocks.Here's why Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are two Nasdaq-100 stocks investors should consider buying right now.Continue reading
