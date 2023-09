2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy on the Dip

If you want to find the best growth stocks, the list of companies that make up the Nasdaq-100 index is a great place to start. This index more than doubled the return of the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the last 10 years, and it's holding its lead in 2023. Year to date, the Nasdaq -100 has rebounded 38%, compared to just 4.6% for the Dow. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) are two Nasdaq -100 stocks with long histories of beating the market that could be undervalued right now.Amazon stock has rebounded this year, but is still trading 29% off its previous peak. While Amazon may never grow revenue at 38% again like it did in 2020, the market is underestimating the company's improving profitability in the retail business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel