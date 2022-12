2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Double Down On in December

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 is an index designed by the Nasdaq company to follow the biggest, most innovative companies in the market. And over the past decade, it's trounced the S&P 500 index, generating returns of 382% versus 239% for the broader index.If you're looking for a chance to buy shares of great companies at a discount, now may be the time. Even though the Nasdaq-100 has generated strong returns over the last decade, it's down sharply and underperforming the S&P 500 in 2022. This means that many of the companies in this index are also down.That includes Latin American e-commerce and financial technology (fintech) company MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and video-conferencing platform Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Both MercadoLibre and Zoom are worth doubling down on in December. Here's why.