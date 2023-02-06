|
06.02.2023 16:33:17
2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Double Down on in February
The Nasdaq-100 index, which is made up of stocks issued by the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, started the year on a positive note. It posted gains of 14% in 2023, bringing some relief to investors who saw the index lose over 15.4% of its value in the past year.It is worth noting that the Nasdaq has a tendency to bounce back strongly after a down year. Cooling inflation and the U.S. economy's resilience could be catalysts for equities in 2023 and send the market on a potential bull run. That's why investors may want to load up on a couple of Nasdaq-100 stocks that could soar higher in 2023 and beyond.Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock is already crushing the market this year with gains of 38%. Meanwhile, Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) has jumped 6.1%, and it wouldn't be surprising to see this fast-growing cloud software company jump higher. Let's look at the reasons why Airbnb and Datadog are two Nasdaq stocks that investors should consider buying hand over fist in February.Continue reading
