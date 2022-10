2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq 100 index tracks the performance of the some of the largest nonfinancial companies in the U.S. This select group delivered a return of 360% over the last 10 years, almost double the return of the S&P 500, but worries over higher interest rates and skyrocketing inflation pulled the index down 29% year to date. The Nasdaq 100 includes a top video-game producer and a grocery store staple that are outperforming the market year to date and could be great defensive stocks to buy ahead of 2023. They offer reasonable value, dividends, and very profitable underlying businesses with recurring revenue streams. The video game industry is estimated to be worth around $200 billion, making it the largest entertainment market -- much bigger than movies and music. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is the company behind several top gaming franchises, including Madden, FIFA, The Sims, and Apex Legends.Continue reading