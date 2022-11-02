2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Digital transformation projects made cybercrime an increasingly serious problem over the past decade, triggering demand for effective cybersecurity software. That tailwind helped CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) reach a $2 billion revenue run rate in the most recent quarter, just 11 years after the company was founded. Only one software vendor ever hit that mark faster.During the pandemic, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) saw its videoconferencing software go viral as business closures and lockdowns created a need for remote collaboration solutions. That catalyst helped Zoom achieve a $2 billion revenue run rate in 2020, just nine years after it was founded.Despite incredible growth, CrowdStrike and Zoom saw their share prices plunge 44% and 85%, respectively. Here's why investors should buy the dip.Continue reading