25.06.2022 14:22:00
2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 73% to 83% I'd Buy Right Now
The Nasdaq Composite index has not been kind to tech investors this year, considering it has dropped more than 30% year to date as of this writing. However, individual tech investors are likely feeling even more pain. Many tech stocks are down more than 30% from their all-time highs. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) fall into this bucket, down 83% and 73% from their all-time highs, respectively. However, just because these businesses are down, it does not mean they are out. If Roku and PubMatic can execute on a few key opportunities, both could bounce back over the coming years and be great investments for those who get in now. To say the least, it has been painful to be a Roku investor. Shares took a hit because supply chain disruptions caused TV prices to jump, which decreased unit sales. Now, some investors believe that with a possible recession on the horizon, consumers will be less likely to buy new TVs. Both of these factors either slowed or would slow new account growth for Roku, which worries investors.Continue reading
